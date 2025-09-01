For Ranavat, the signs were subtle but worrying nonetheless: Her braid was getting thinner and she was losing far more hair during blowdries. While her hair fall wasn’t drastic, she tells me it was consistent and out of the ordinary. She’d only made one small tweak to her lifestyle — swapping out her coffee for matcha. A self-professed “matcha fan”, she was drinking matcha daily, sometimes even twice a day. “I loved the ritual, the energy boost and of course [the appeal of] all the supposed health benefits,” she says. But after a routine health check showed her iron levels had dipped, things began to add up. “I thought I was making a healthier choice,” she says, but she adds that the timing of her hair thinning lined up exactly with when she made the switch to matcha.