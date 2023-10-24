Sage Green Is The Internet’s Favourite Nail Colour

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We can count on one hand the number of times we've reached for green nail polish at the salon — not because there's anything wrong with the colour, but in a world of creamy neutrals and poppy reds, shades of green can get lost in the mix.
The hue shouldn't be overlooked, though, especially the in-between tones that take inspiration from leafy herbs like thyme and sage. Muted greens feel particularly suitable right now. They're less predictable than dusty roses and caramel nudes, but still palatable if dark browns and burgundies aren't quite your jam. Plus, sage green is shaping up to be one of this season's colour trends de jour across nail inspo accounts on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok.
Ahead, we rounded up our favourite sage-inspired polish colours to use on your next at-home mani day.