8 Easy Ways To Upgrade A Classic Red Manicure With Nail Art
If you scan through your nail-polish stash any time between now and Valentine's Day, chances are the red bottles — like velvet burgundy, sparkling cranberry, and juicy apple — will jump out at you more than they ever do in other seasons.
But this summer, rather than grabbing your usual OPI I'm Not Really A Waitress or Essie Too Too Hot and painting two coats of shiny red polish over every nail, consider upgrading your classic mani with some trendy (and easy) nail art. From cranberry foil to blazing animal spots and bitty hearts, find the Instagram-worthy nail design to bring to your next DIY manicure. If for no other reason, consider it a fun at-home project.