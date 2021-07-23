How To Use Colour Theory To Plan Your Next Manicure

Picking out nail polish is more intuitive than strategic — you're simply grabbing the colour that you gravitate to most in that exact moment — but there's actually a way to become more mindful with your approach.
According to author and colour expert Walaa, the polish we put on our fingernails can have a real impact on our mood, energy, and relationships, both with ourselves and those around us. "When we wear a certain colour on our body, we're telling our nervous system and our unconscious mind, This is the energy I want to tune into," Walaa explains. "What I like to do is think about what I have coming up in the weeks ahead, figure out what I want to channel and what my intentions are, and use that to inform the colour I choose."
From what Walaa calls "the breakup polish" to the shade that promotes self-love, scroll through for her guide to harnessing the power of colour with your next manicure.