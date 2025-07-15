7 Fruity Nail Ideas (With A K-Beauty Twist) To Brighten Your Day
If you're feeling a bit gloomy in the depths of Australian winter, why not look for inspiration from overseas to brighten your day? In Seoul, summer is in full swing, and there's a trend sweeping the city that could help boost your mood.
Just ahead of my next nail appointment, I’ve been looking to my fellow subway commuters and their freshly painted tips for some inspiration, which is how I noticed that fruit motifs are everywhere. Think crisp watermelon slices, sparkly strawberries, and 3D peaches that almost look good enough to eat. Whether you’re into whimsical designs or crave a more minimal take on the trend, there’s a juicy fruit nail set for everyone. Peruse the seven examples below and get ready for your most delicious manicure yet.
Apple Peel Nails
For a twist on the classic red mani, we love this crimson gradient with slices of golden yellow. The understated effect mimics the texture of an apple peel, without being too fruit-forward.
Fruit Salad
With its candy-coated colours, cartoonishly rotund shapes, and glossy, syrupy glaze, this three-dimensional take on fruity nails feels perfect, especially when paired with crisp white linen.
Sparkly Strawberries
If you want to highlight your favourite fruit, may we suggest this dazzling strawberry set? Painted over a neutral base and topped with metallic green stars, these are as sweet as it gets.
Mix & Match Fruit
If 3D glitter strawberries aren’t your jam (pun intended), try a slightly less flashy — but no less fun — take with a daintier 3D fruit for a party on your nails. If you want to level up, mix and match your tips to include some solid colours and softer gradients among your fruit accent nails.
Fruit Marbling
Figs, grapes, peaches, and plums: There’s so much beauty right on the surface of these fruits, which is captured brilliantly in these artistic designs. Through a masterful combination of marbling techniques and meticulous speckling, these subtle nuances make for a truly unique mani moment.
Grape Expectations
Another fruity option that may appeal to mani minimalists is this reflective, wine-colored set, which shines in more ways than one.
Speckled Watermelons
Watermelons offer a refreshing break from traditional winter muted manicures. In a sea of standard watermelon slices and rind-striped designs, this abstract rendering offers a refreshing alternative.
