For the sceptics amongst us, there is a subtle difference between this year’s sorbet nails and more traditional pastels: “Though they’re in the same family of soft tones, sorbet shades are slightly more vibrant versions of pastel colours,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets . “Inspired by their namesake edible summer treat, they’re even brighter and juicier, often with a sheer or jelly-like finish that gives a gorgeously glossy and playful vibe.” Think of fruity hues inspired by your favourite ice cream flavours, such as banana, peach, strawberry, or pistachio, if you’re unsure where to start.