Sorbet Nails Are Literally The Coolest Manicure Trend For 2025
I won’t pretend sorbet nails are a brand-new trend. Let’s be real — they look a lot like the pastel manicures that pop up every year at this time. But while they’re not exactly groundbreaking, there’s no denying that the biggest nail artists are obsessed with them right now. From Iram Shelton’s shimmering strawberry manicure to Harriet Westmoreland’s mint sorbet French tips, sorbet nails provide a cool pop of colour among the wave of neutral princess nails and milky manicures.
What are sorbet nails?
For the sceptics amongst us, there is a subtle difference between this year’s sorbet nails and more traditional pastels: “Though they’re in the same family of soft tones, sorbet shades are slightly more vibrant versions of pastel colours,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets. “Inspired by their namesake edible summer treat, they’re even brighter and juicier, often with a sheer or jelly-like finish that gives a gorgeously glossy and playful vibe.” Think of fruity hues inspired by your favourite ice cream flavours, such as banana, peach, strawberry, or pistachio, if you’re unsure where to start.
How do you wear sorbet nails?
Streets points out that sorbet shades lend themselves beautifully to nail art looks. “Soft ombré gradients in sorbet colours are a dreamy nail look... effortlessly blending shades like pinks and peaches, for example, creates a sun-kissed effect that feels light, airy, and totally on-trend,” says Streets. Additionally, for minimalists, French tips, half-moon manis, and simple, dainty dot designs are a great way to wear sorbet hues more subtly.
Scroll ahead for some of our favourite sorbet nail looks to inspire your colourful 2025 manicures.
Orange Jelly
This dewy citrus manicure created by Nail Bar Milwaukee has a beautiful jelly-like texture, which gives it a really playful edge. Recreate it at home with Essie's Expressie Nail Polish Don't Hate, Curate, $20.
Rhubarb & Custard
Why pick just one colour when you can wear two? This strawberry milk and lemon sorbet fade created by nail artist Ramon Duran is utterly delicious.
Strawberry Sorbet
We're with this sheer and shimmery delight created by nail artist Iram Shelton, and will be rushing to recreate this combination of soft sparkling base and juicy pink ombré.
Peach Cooler
Juicy and ultra-glossy, this peach manicure created by nail artist Victoria is to die for. OPI’s Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Dreamsicle, $25, has the same sheer, watery feel, but with a touch of shimmer.
Lemon Ice
Streets pointed to pale yellow being one of the “huge breakout sorbet hues”, and this monochromatic look created by @kkdnails proves that it isn’t going anywhere. Try Manucurist's Mimosa Nail Polish, $23, for a similar buttery lemon hue.
Watermelon Shine
Aura nails lend themselves beautifully to sorbet hues, as nail artist Zanë Jashari proves with this delicate blush-colored design.
Mint Tips
The simplest way to dabble in sorbet shades if you’re a minimalist at heart is by switching the color of your French tips. This punchy mint look by Harriet Westmoreland is so fresh and chic. Try OPI's Infinite Shine In Mint Condition Nail Polish, $24.95 to get the look at home.
