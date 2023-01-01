At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While we love a good, funny, look-back of 2022, what's more exciting is to go one step further and use what was trendy to help inform what will come in 2023. In the case of our fingernails, we have a lot to discuss.
This year, you might have tried a chrome powder for the first time after TikTok served you one too many 'glazed-doughnut' nails. Then was the viral red-nail theory that had many of us wearing (and considering the subliminal messaging of) Big Apple Red. Now that it's January, you may be sporting the big sparkle trend of the moment: velvet nails.
There's a lot to recap and more to look forward to. Given the state of the economy, it stands to reason that many of us will be DIYing the trends, trying a hand (literally) at a micro French or just a simple, single colour manicure. Here, we give you a mix, so whether you're heading to a salon or painting your nails at home — realistically, you'll do both this year — here are some ideas to inspire.
Oyster Jellies
Pearlescent polish plus 3D gel, gives us the jellied oyster nail art trend. It's subtle, but if you look closely here — this nail art by Los Angeles artist Mary Grace Koh — you'll notice that a few fingernails have these raised, semi-amorphous droplets. It's a Korean nail-art trend, so if you're looking for something similar, I'd recommend seeking out a Korean nail salon or studio in your area.
Instead of wearing the same design across all ten fingers, combine a few different colours and designs (we're partial to navy and pearl) for a mismatched manicure, a trend that will continue to feel fresh in 2023.
Micro-French
According to Rachel Glass, the founder of NYC-started salon brand, Glosslab, the French manicure continues to hold a title as the most popular nail art, across cities. However, the 2023 update is a micro French. "The thinner line of this micro French mani is super subtle and chic," Glass offers.
The micro French is not a new trend, but we love when it cycles through for a few reasons: it's minimalist, you can bring in any colour you're into at the moment (black is fresh), and it looks great on short nails.
Chocolate Brown
When in doubt about a polish colour, go with a neutral brown. If you pick the right tone — it's "chocolate," according to search analytics from Google and Pinterest — you won't want for extra art. With only a top coat for shine, you have a simple manicure that reads 'elevated neutral' (i.e. goes with everything) and doesn't have the starkness of an all-black or all-red nail.
"If red isn't your thing, brown is the new 'it' neutral we've been seeing our clients reach for a ton," says Glass, "and we don't see it going away anytime soon. It elevates any look and is a winter must."
Sheer Tortoise
The search for "tortoise" is on the rise as well — 1900% year over year, according to Pinterest. If you're inspired to try it, we recommend a caramel tone of brown, and a sheer or jellied application. Similar to lip gloss nails — which are like a chrome lite — Koh calls this look more of a "marble-tinted" brown and less of an obvious tortoiseshell. Some comment that the sheer shade of brown makes it a great transitional manicure.
Given that we're heading into a new year with many transitions ahead, both seasonally and otherwise, this is a perfect design to keep in your 'Saved' folder.
Blood Reds
It's notoriously challenging to find the right red nail polish shade. If you're between undertones, we're seeing the deeper, richer reds take hold in the new year. Where we've seen candy-cane reds having a moment this holiday — as seen on Hailey Bieber — but come in 2023, it will be more about the maroons and oxblood shades of red.
Here, we see a good burgundy manicure designed by Zola Ganzorigt, Bieber's manicurist, who we can credit for the 'glazed doughnut' craze. (Ganzorigt is a great follow if you want to stay up on nail trends before they hit TikTok.) For 2023, we're copying these deep-red Y2K hearts.