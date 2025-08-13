We Tried Every Naturium Product & These 17 Are Worth Your Money
When it comes to affordable skincare, we really are living in the best timeline. We’ve got high-street heroes, like Garnier and CeraVe, which offer everyday essentials without breaking the budget. Meanwhile, trailblazers like The Ordinary have turned the whole industry on its head with an array of reasonably priced, results-driven products anchored by active ingredients like retinal and hyaluronic acid. While there are already plenty of affordable beauty brands in the mix, there is one unsung hero that has produced one hit after the next: Naturium.
If the name Naturium rings a bell, it's because the Californian beauty brand — founded by entrepreneur and YouTube creator Susan Yara — launched back in 2019, and has topped Space NK’s bestseller list ever since and was acquired by e.l.f. in 2023.
The lineup of serums, moisturisers, body washes and lotions are rich in active ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, while straightforward product names like “The Smoother” and “KP Body Scrub” make it easier to digest which skin gripes they can help tackle. In other words, if you love The Ordinary, you will absolutely want to stock up on Naturium, too.
Ahead, we’ve polled our team on their favourite Naturium products to help you nail down the ones most worth your money.
