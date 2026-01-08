Hailey Bieber Is Bringing Rhode To Australia – Here’s When & Where You Can Buy It
Hailey Bieber's popular skincare brand Rhode is finally making its way to Australia. The cult brand, which helped define the "glazed doughnut skin" aesthetic and has since expanded into colour cosmetics, will launch across Australia and New Zealand from Thursday, February 12, 2026. The move marks a major milestone in Rhode's global expansion — and it's not a small one. According to the brand, Australia leads the world in total sign-ups on Rhode's international waitlist, making this one of its most anticipated rollouts yet.
From mid-February, Rhode's full lineup will ship directly to both countries via rhodeskin.com, while its exclusive retail partnership with MECCA will see the brand debut online and in flagship stores — including MECCA Bourke Street in Melbourne and MECCA George Street in Sydney — from Thursday, February 12, followed by most stores on Friday, February 13.
The arrival brings Rhode's signature pared-back aesthetic to local shelves: think glossy grey displays, soft lines and the brand's cult lineup of peptide-powered skincare and hybrid makeup. Fans can expect to shop everything from its viral Peptide Lip Treatment to its barrier-boosting moisturisers, blushes and serums. "We are proud to announce our global expansion to Australia and New Zealand, bringing the world of Rhode to even more places and faces," said Hailey Rhode Bieber, Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation. "When launching into the Australian market, we looked for a globally aligned partner — and MECCA was that perfect fit."
Since launching in 2022, Rhode has quickly become a category-shifting force in beauty, topping EMV (earned media value) charts and inspiring countless product dupes. Its formulas are science-driven yet stripped back — an antidote to the overcomplicated, 12-step routines that have dominated the skincare conversation. "Rhode isn't just a bestselling brand, it's a cultural force shaping how a new generation thinks about skincare," said Marita Burke, MECCA's Chief MECCA-MAGINATIONS Officer. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Rhode to MECCA and to our incredible beauty-obsessed community."
The brand's philosophy centres on accessibility, efficacy and barrier health — formulated for all skin types and designed to simplify, not overwhelm. "We wanted to create products that really work, in a way that's accessible to everyone," Bieber has said previously. Founded in 2022 and acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in 2025 for USD$1 billion, Rhode's expansion signals a new chapter in global reach — and for Australian skincare fans, an end to the import waitlist era.
Rhode launches in Australia and New Zealand from February 12, 2026. Explore the full range via rhodeskin.com or in-store or online at MECCA.
