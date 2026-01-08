Hailey Bieber Is Bringing Rhode To Australia – Here’s When & Where You Can Buy It

The arrival brings Rhode's signature pared-back aesthetic to local shelves: think glossy grey displays, soft lines and the brand's cult lineup of peptide-powered skincare and hybrid makeup. Fans can expect to shop everything from its viral Peptide Lip Treatment to its barrier-boosting moisturisers, blushes and serums. "We are proud to announce our global expansion to Australia and New Zealand, bringing the world of Rhode to even more places and faces," said Hailey Rhode Bieber, Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation. "When launching into the Australian market, we looked for a globally aligned partner — and MECCA was that perfect fit."