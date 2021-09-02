"One rule I always follow in skincare is never, ever, under any circumstance, sleep with makeup on. It's never happened." Hailey always double cleanses at the end of the day, once with her oil and then followed by another wash, making it a 2-step process. "I do a proper full on cleanse," she says. "If I dab my face with a towel after cleansing and see any trace of makeup, I will go and wash it again." The same rule applies to Hailey even when she isn't wearing makeup. "Double cleansing can help break down SPF, which can be thicker and a lot harder to get off at the end of the day," she says. "I did a lot of skincare research when we were in lockdown during the pandemic and that's actually where I figured out the double cleansing system. I haven't stopped since."