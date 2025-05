Over the years, though, she’s strayed from that hair, or rather, was nudged away by beauty ideals that didn’t include her. "I’ve experimented a lot," she tells Refinery29. "And not always for the right reasons." Thattil previously opened up to us about how she dyed her hair to look less Indian in the past — like so many women of colour, her hair became a site of negotiation, something to lighten or tame in pursuit of belonging.