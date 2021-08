9 Sunscreens That Double As A+ Makeup Primers

Slip, slop, slap has been drilled into Australia’s collective subconscious. Under our scorching sun, SPF is a must — after all, we’ve got one of the highest levels of UV radiation in the world. Regardless of whether you're team chemical or physical sunscreen , SPF should be a non-negotiable in your morning routine. But layering skincare serum, moisturiser, sunscreen and foundation can feel heavy on your face, or make your makeup pill.