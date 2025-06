Jordan Chiles Swears By Those $14.50 Acne Patches, Too

When it comes to favourite products, Chiles lights up talking about being “down bad” (same, girl) for Hero. “I have Mighty Patches in every bag, my car, my room, and probably in five different bathrooms,” she says. Her favourites? “Literally all of them, but since I go to practice a lot, [I love] the invisible ones and the dark spot ones with the prickly points.”We also bonded over a shared underrated Hero fave: the Pore Purity Cleansing Clay Mask, made with glacial sea clay and sea kelp bio-ferment to decongest skin. “It makes my face so soft — I love it,” Chiles says. ”I've been recently using it two to three times a week to get my pores in the right way and all that stuff.”