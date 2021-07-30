All Of The Aussie Female Athletes Who’ve Brought Home Olympic Gold And Made Us Proud

From U.S. gymnast Simone Biles' withdrawal to 13-year-old Rayssa Leal winning silver at the first women's street skateboarding event, women have been making headlines for important reasons during the Tokyo Olympics.
And that also includes our fiercely competitive and talented Aussie female athletes. After months of training, many of these champs have brought home the gold for Australia.
From Jessica Fox coming first in the women’s canoe slalom C-1 – the first time the women’s C-1 discipline has been included in the Olympics – to swimmer Ariarne Titmus smashing multiple freestyle races, here are the incredibly kick-ass women who’ve done us proud.