Australia
Menstrual Tracking Is An Important Aspect Of Sport
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Sport
Everything You Need To Know About The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Alicia Vrajlal
17 Jul. 2023
Culture
Formula 1 Fangirls Are Here To Stay
Alicia Vrajlal
29 Mar. 2023
Adidas
‘The More We Get Seen, The More We Break Stereotypes’: Mary Fowler On The ...
Eloise Goodman
9 Feb. 2023
Dedicated Feature
Two Aussie Women Share What It’s Like To Wade Into The Ultr...
When I think of golf, I associate it with men — specifically, the old, rich and white variety. Some bright polo shirts, pressed trousers and ritzy countr
by
Eloise Goodman
Sport
Everything You Need To Know About The Australian Open 2023
It’s that time of the year where tennis superstars from across the world descend upon Aussie shores for the ultimate battle on the court — the Aust
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fashion
The Best Sports Bras, According To 10 Professional Athletes
by
Ebony-Renee Baker
Entertainment
In
A League Of Their Own
, Black & Queer Women Athletes S...
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Alicia Lansom
Unbothered
Serena Williams’ Legacy Lives On In Black Girls Like Me
I wasn’t a big sports fan growing up. If someone were to ask me to name five athletes as a kid, my response would have probably been, “Uhhh, Sere
by
Wisdom Iheanyichukwu
Living
I’m Deeply Invested In Swimmer Emma McKeon’s Love Life, Does That...
Let’s get things straight: Emma McKeon is one of Australia’s most celebrated athletes for good reason. The 28-year-old Wollongong-born swimmer has just
by
Maggie Zhou
Sport
8 Aussie Female Athletes Going For Gold At The 2022 Commonwealth ...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Dedicated Feature
Top Athletes Get Real About Their Periods
by
Colette Earley
Dedicated Feature
5 Australian Women On What It Takes To Run A Marathon
by
Jasmine Wallis
Sport
6 Aussie Female Athletes Who Have Called Out Their Sport’s ...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
These Are The Best Sports Movies About Women, Hands Down
by
Shannon Carlin
Dedicated Feature
The Untold Story Of Venus And Serena Williams Is Served Up In The...
King Richard couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time. The story of Venus and Serena Williams’ ascent to GOAT status is one of pure grit,
by
Bianca Davino
Fired Up
Matildas Player’s Sexual Harassment Allegations Prompt Football A...
At least half of all women in Australia have experienced sexual harassment, abuse or violence. That’s 1 in 2 that has been sexually harassed, 1 in 3 that
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Sport
Australian Olympians Got $20,000 When They Won Gold. Our Paralymp...
UPDATE 2 September 2021: The federal government has announced that Aussie Paralympians will receive the same cash prize as Olympians. With our gold medal t
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Wellness
‘I Felt Like I Wasn’t An Elite Athlete’: Tatyana McFa...
The Tokyo Paralympic Games have kicked off, and eyes are on renowned wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden. The athlete isn’t unfamiliar with attention. She?
by
Molly Longman
Sport
7 Australian Female Athletes We’re Excited To Watch At The Paraly...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Olympics
Simone Biles: “We’re Not Just Entertainment, We’...
After winning bronze in the women’s balance beam final, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles spoke out about her triumph — and her decision to
by
Lydia Wang
Sport
Simone Biles Will Return To The Olympics For This One Event
Update: After withdrawing from the all-around competition, Simone Biles will reportedly compete in the Olympics once again on Tuesday, August 3. USA Gymnas
by
Lydia Wang
Sport
All Of The Aussie Female Athletes Who’ve Brought Home Olympic Gol...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Dedicated Feature
Why Are Young Women Dropping Out Of Sports More Rapidly Than Men?
Participating in sport is a core element of growing up for so many people. It’s likely your first triumphs, losses, and hard truths were learnt while swe
by
Bianca Davino
Sport
At 7, Rayssa Leal Went Viral For Skateboarding In A Fairy Princes...
On Monday, 13-year-old Rayssa Leal won the silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics’ first women’s street skateboarding event. Medalling for Braz
by
Asia Ewart
Pop Culture
Naomi Osaka & The Uphill Battle Of Black Women In Sports
In new Netflix docuseries Naomi Osaka, tennis sensation Naomi Osaka lets the world in on the gruelling physical and emotional process behind becoming one o
by
Ineye Komonibo
Sport
I Hate The Olympics, But Here’s Why I’m Still Watching
The Tokyo Olympics are underway, the first Olympic Games to have been rescheduled — and the first to happen amid a pandemic. While the fact that the Game
by
Emily Burack
