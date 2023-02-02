Two Aussie Women Share What It’s Like To Wade Into The Ultra-Masculine World Of Golf

“The key thing that initially put me off golf was the length of the sport,” says Finney. “I must admit, it took me a little while to have the stamina for more than nine holes. But now, I love being out on the course. It’s so calming. I find golf so good for my mental health, as someone who has suffered from anxiety and panic attacks for a long time, it’s a great way to get out in nature and ground yourself.”