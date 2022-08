Serena Williams’ Legacy Lives On In Black Girls Like Me

Williams has yet to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles, and she seems resigned to the fact that she may never beat it. Some would say that not achieving this accolade leaves Williams without her perfect legacy. Some will say that her losing her first match since announcing her retirement at the Canadian Open yesterday makes her any less perfect. But let’s not forget that she did win 23 grand slam titles and became one of the most celebrated athletes in history, and depending on who you ask, the greatest athlete of all time. Williams is someone who saw perfection as the greatest goal in her life, so it’s quite the feat for her to be able to make the active choice to step back, to be content with the titles she’s earned, and to accept that perfection is not always necessary or a real standard. That’s why I’m not sad about this announcement. I’m happy for Williams. Yes, she is stepping away from the sport that brought her into the global spotlight and enriched her life, but she’s also just choosing to live, to win on a different court, and I love that for her. People always argue about whether a mother or a woman can have it all, whether they can juggle every ball. It’s refreshing to watch a woman like Williams stop and know that she doesn’t have to feel the need to juggle every ball.