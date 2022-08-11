Serena Williams’ Legacy Lives On In Black Girls Like Me

“I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” Williams writes. But Williams is the wife in this scenario, and when faced with having to balance motherhood and a profession as demanding as a professional athlete, something has to give. It’s an issue that her male counterparts don’t have to deal with, and it’s unfair. It’s bittersweet and beautiful that she was able to exist as an example of mothers being able to compete at a high level, and that mothers do not have to give up everything to have a family. “The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense. I want to teach her how to tie her shoes, how to read, where babies come from, and about God. Just like my mom taught me,” Williams writes. Motherhood can be a joy and blessing, but there’s also nuance to the choices women who become mothers make. I love that Williams is sharing about how complex and emotional those choices can be.