Let's look at the facts: The fashion industry has been pulling inspiration from our elders for a while now (see: normcore, grandma heels , and dad hats ). To that point, the all-white, quasi-orthopedic sneaker has been — and continues to be — a trend. So, while it makes sense that The Curry Two Low "Chef" design has been rejected in the context of a "classic" basketball shoe, its unexpected silhouette is, dare I say, the first step towards what the future of basketball shoes should be. Because honestly, why can't your kicks be boundary-pushing when it comes to style, too?The one who spearheads the movement is often rejected at first — just look at Curry's career as an example. We recommend waiting for the dust to settle, for the jokes to be cracked, and for these "Chefs" to stir up something real good in the world of shoes.