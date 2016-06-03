Cool White Sneakers That Aren't Stan Smiths

There's no knocking Adidas' Stan Smith sneaker — over the last few years, they became the must-have white kick for everyone from celebs to Instagrammers. The minimalist silhouette, crisp white laces, and unmistakable colored heel detail seemed to be everywhere you looked.



And while we can likely thank that classic shoe specifically for the fashion crowd's obsession with white sneakers as of late, there are endless other options and fresh variations just waiting to complete all of your summer outfits.



So if your Stans are feeling a bit tired, now is the time to swap them out for one of picks ahead that are equally as versatile, and doubly cool. It's the little details that set them apart — think velcro closures, new textures, or a touch of glitter or neon. Plus, you won't run the risk of walking down the street only to pass another pedestrian wearing the exact same pair. Click on to find some new white kicks that are all your own.