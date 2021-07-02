The Best 4th Of July Sales, Found

Mercedes Viera
Sure, there's fireworks and flag-waving, but 4th of July is also a solid holiday for sorting through the unbelievable deals being offered at the best online shops. But why waste time doing that when we can do it for you? With everything from outdoor furniture and mattresses to trending clothing styles and sex toys on sale, you can choose from a wide array of options while saving up to 90% on some of them.
We've made this overwhelming sale period as easy-to-navigate as possible, with a quick links sections (those are the best of the best deals!), and further breakdowns into best-selling categories, from mattresses to beauty deals. We'll keep you updated on the best money-saving deals from the biggest retailer and your favorite indie brands as we find them, so remember to bookmark this article. Check back this weekend for those last minute need-to-know details, promo codes definitely included.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best 4th of July Sales Quick Links

Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide
Pact: Get 10% off $50, 15% off $100, and 20% off $150 on sustainable bedding and apparel with the code FOURTHFAVES.
Sephora: Get up to 50% off select brands, plus free shipping on every order with code FREESHIP.
Amazon: 15% off best-selling high-waisted biker shorts
Lulus: Spin to get up to 50% off select styles
Net-A-Porter: Up to 60% off summer sale
Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off & free pillows and sheets
Casper: Up to 30% off bundles, mattresses and pillows
LELO: Up to 50% off select sex toys
Ella Paradis: Up to 90% off with code FREEDOM
Anthropologie: Up to 40% off select summer entertainment styles
Farm Rio: Up to 30% off select styles and extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25.
Staud: Extra 20% off sale styles with code EXTRA20.
Wayfair: Up to 60% off select styles
SkinStore: 25% off Sunday Riley products
Athena Club: 30% off site-wide with code LONGWEEKEND
Glow Recipe: 15% off entire purchase
Walmart: $270 off the ZOKOP 12000BTU WAC-12000 110V 1250W Air Conditioner

Advertisement

Best 4th of July Mattress Sales

35% off Cocoon by Sealy plus free pillows and sheets

Get the best-selling Cocoon Chill Mattress for 35% off with a free set of pillows and sheets now through Monday — no promo code needed.

$500 off Tempur-Pedic's the Breeze, ProBreeze, and LuxeBreeze

Save $500 on Tempur-Pedic's Breeze Mattresses from now through July 12, no promo code necessary. And until Monday, save 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress and 40% off the Topper Supreme.

Up to 30% off bundles, mattresses, and pillows at Casper

Casper has a plethora of savings from today through July 5, and here are the deets: 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets; up to 30% off bundles; 10% off everything else site-wide, and up to 50% off final clearance.

Save $100 select mattresses at Avocado

Get $100 off the Avocado Green, Vegan, All Latex and Vegan Latex mattresses from today through Monday, with the promo code SLEEPFREE. Plus, save $250 on their new plush mattress with the code LIBERTY.
Advertisement

$200 off your mattress at Birch

Save $200 from your Birch Natural Mattress purchase, and get two free Eco-Rest pillows with the code JULY4200 at checkout.

Up to $350 off Purple mattress, pillows, and bedding bundles

Get your perfect mattress, pillows, and bedding sets while saving up to $350 from your purchase starting today through Monday — no promo code needed. Plus, add a bed frame for $50 less.

25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding

Get Brooklyn Bedding's best-selling Aurora Hybrid Mattress, the Chill Memory Foam Mattress or anything else on their website for 25% with the code INDEPENDENCE25, now through July 6.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best 4th of July Bedding Sales

15% off everything at Brooklinen

Shop everything from the famous bedding brand (including the best-sellers we recommend) for limited-time for 15% off — no code needed.

$50 off orders of $300+ at Buffy

Advertisement
Buy all the cooling eucalyptus bedding your heart desires this summer for $50 off $300 or more orders from now through July 5, using the code SALEAWAY.

Up To 40% Off Select Styles At Pact

Sign in or create an account to take advantage of the up to 40% off last chance section on Pact. Plus, free U.S. shipping — no code necessary.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best 4th of July Clothing Sales

Save Up To 30% Off Select Styles At Farm Rio

Shop the brightest select styles for up to 30%, plus get an extra 25% off sale items with the code SALE25. Don't forget the free shipping on orders $50 or more.

Spin to get up to 50% off Lulus

Play with their magical wheel of savings to get up to 50% off select styles at dress-central Lulus for a limited time only.

Extra 40% Off Sale At Anthropologie

Get an extra 40% off everything on sale right now at Anthropologie, exclusively online with no promo code required. Plus, free shipping on orders $50 or more.
Advertisement

Up To 60% Off Sale Styles At Everlane

New styles were added to both sale and final sale sections at Everlane, expect summer and spring must-haves for up to 60% off — no promo code needed.

15% Off Site-wide At Lisa Says Gah!

Take 15% off everything on Lisa Says Gah, from today until Monday — no promo code needed for this steal.

Get Up To 20% Off Select Purchases At Pact

Get yourself the gift of organic cotton and sustainable breezy clothing with the code FOURTHFAVES for 10% off $50, 15% off $100, and 20% off $150.

Up to 60% off summer sale at Net-A-Porter

Save up to 60% off on some designer goodies, including everything from Balenciaga to Dolce & Gabbana, for a limited time — no promo code needed.

Extra 20% Off All Sale Items At Staud

Now through Monday, get an extra 20% off sale items with the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Extra 20% Off Sale At COS

Advertisement
Shop your favorite modern designs at COS for an extra 20% off all sale items until Monday — no promo code needed.

Extra 15% Off On Four Or More Items At Mango

Get an extra 15% off on four or more items, or save 10% off on three items with the code EXTRA15.

Extra 10% Off Sale Items At Ganni

Shop all sale styles at Ganni for an extra 10% off with the promo code EXTRA10.

Up to 50% off select styles at Old Navy

Get up to 50% off select styles on Old Navy across multiple categories, from activewear to dresses, now through July 5.

Up To 50% Off Sale Styles On L.L. Bean

Get up to 50% off select outdoor apparel at L.L. Bean, no promo needed. Plus, expect daily new markdowns this Fourth of July weekend.

Up to 60% off select designer products at Nordstrom

Advertisement
Shop your favorite designers for up to 60% off at Nordstrom for a limited time only, no promo code necessary.

Get Up To 80% Off Select Styles On Bandier

Save up to 80% off on your must-have activewear at Bandier, no code necessary. Plus, you get free shipping.

Extra 50% off sale styles at Levi's

Get a new favorite pair of jeans with Levi's limited-time extra 50% off sale-on-sale styles. Plus, they offer free shipping.

25% off the outdoor collection at Ban.do

Celebrate the Ray of Sunshine Sale with Ban.do now through July 5, and get 25% off select outdoor summer fun with promo code BRIGHTSIDE.

Up to 50% off at Backcountry

Shop Backcountry's sale outdoor essentials, from apparel to camping accessories, for up to 50% off — no promo code needed.

Up to 60% off 4th Of July Sale at Macy's

Get up to 60% off select styles (we're talking shoes, outdoor home decor, beauty, and more) at Macy's 4th of July sale now through July 5, using the promo code FOURTH.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Walmart 4th of July Sales

Advertisement
You can always expect great deals from Walmart when it comes to tech and home products. This 4th of July sale season does not disappoint on that front, with $275 off best-selling (and much needed) AC, discounted Apple products, camera kits and more.

$270 off the ZOKOP 12000BTU WAC-12000 110V 1250W Air Conditioner

$180 off the Apple iPad (7th Gen) 32 GB

$50 off the Best Choice Products Set Of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs 

$31 off Artisasset 4-Layer Metal Plant Stand

$60 off MOOSOO Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum

$200 off Canon EOS 2000D (Rebel T7) DSLR Camera with Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle

DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon 4th of July Sales

Amazon is dropping some major deals just in time for 4th of July summer fun, featuring trending biker shorts and dresses, cooling sheets and comforters, and more. All with raving reviews, of course!
Advertisement

15% off Promover's high-waisted biker shorts

$5 off Mellanni's extra cooling bed sheet set

10% off 39' color-changing LED fairy lights

20% off best-selling hypoallergenic comforter

8% off STYLEWORD's summer-ready swing dress

10% off Lucid Brand's top-reviewed mattress

DashDividers_1_500x100

Best 4th of July Sex Toy Sales

Up to 50% off sale items at LELO

Save up to 50% off on your favorite sex toys with the added plus of free (discreet) shipping.

Up to 90% off at Ella Paradis

Shop from Ella Paradis' wide array of sex toy selections, and save up to 90% off on select styles with the code FREEDOM. But hurry, as the offer ends Monday.

Up to 60% off select items at Love Honey

Advertisement
Get yourself a Love Honey sex toy for up to 60% off for a limited time, with free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

20% off travel-friendly toys at Lovers

Plan that summer vacation and get yourself a travel-friendly sex toy for 20% off with the promo code TRAVEL20, from today through Saturday.

Up to 80% off 4th of July sale items at PinkCherry

Save big (we're talking up to 80% off) select sex toys and accessories with the promo code SUMMER at PinkCherry for a limited time only.

Get 40% Off One Item At Adam & Eve

For a limited time, get 40% off one item at the famous sex toy website with the promo code SUMMER.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best 4th of July Home & Furniture Sales

Up to 40% off summer entertainment at Anthropologie

Get up to 40% off select summer entertainment must-haves — that's outdoor dinnerware, games, furniture and more — from Anthropologie for a limited time.

 Up to 60% off Wayfair clearance

Wayfair has so many savings from their 4th of July event going on until Monday, so here are the need-to-know deets: up to 65% off living room sitting, up to 50% off outdoor furniture, up to 60% of lighting, up to 55% off major appliances, and more.
Advertisement

15% off 4th of July sale at AllModern

Get 15% off select styles for your home, from comfy chairs to WFH desks, for a limited time only with the code GET15. Plus, furniture ships for free.

Save up to $600 off at Burrow

Burrow makes you sure that the more you buy, the more you save: up to $600 off a $4,000+ purchase with 10% off on anything lower than $1,899, with several saving tiers in between, all while using the promo code USA21 from now through July 11.

Save up to $375 at Floyd

Get up to $375 off everything at Floyd's website with the code SUMMER21, now through Monday.

Up to 25% off pool floats and more at FUNBOY

Enjoy your pool-side vacation with FUNBOY's quirky pool floats for up to 25% off for a limited time only — no promo code needed.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best 4th of July Beauty Sales

Up To 50% Off Select Brands At Sephora

Starting today through Monday, get up to 50% off select high-end brands (like Sunday Riley, Tarte, Murad and more). Plus, get free shipping on every order with code FREESHIP.
Advertisement

25% off Sunday Riley products at Skinstore

Stock up on your favorite Sunday Riley products at Skinstore because for a limited time, they're all 25% off.

20% off EltaMD products at Dermstore

R29 readers and writers' favorite sunscreen is 20% off at Dermstore for a limited time, no promo code required.

30% off sitewide at Athena Club

R29 editors' favorite razor subscription (but it's truly so much more than that!) is offering 30% off site-wide until Monday with the code LONGWEEKEND.

Get Up To $40 Off Select Purchases At VEGAMOUR

Get your skincare fix on with this 4th of July offer that will only last through Monday: $10 off $40+ with code SUN10, $25 off $100+ with code SUN25, or $40 off $150+ with code SUN40.

25% off site-wide + free shipping at Peace Out Skincare

In celebration of their fourth birthday, Peace Out Skincare is giving us the gift of 25% site-wide and free shipping from today through July 7.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best 4th Of July Target Sales

Advertisement
Target is bringing its own best deals this Fourth of July weekend, with up to 25% off outdoor furniture, an additional 15% off select patio furniture with code JULY, free $5 gift card when you spend $20 or more on sun care, dresses for $10 and more.

$15 Off Southport 2pk Patio Dining Chair Linen by Opalhouse

10% Off Modern Ceramic Patio Accent Table in Blue by Project 62

$5 Off The Sleeveless Button-Front Tiered Dress by Universal Thread

$2 Off Plus Size Sleeveless Knit Babydoll Dress by Ava & Viv

DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement