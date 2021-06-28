These Sex Toy Sales Will Make Your July 4th Weekend Even Hotter

With the 4th of July being one of the hottest holiday weekends of the year, it's no surprise that sex toys are among the top-carted sale goods. Summer is in full swing, the weather is heating up, and whether you’re spending a few steamy days out of town with your honey or logging a lazy long weekend in front of the AC, there’s no time like the present to splurge on a new (on-sale) bedroom accessory.
Starting as early as today, major brands including LELO, Lovehoney, and Ella Paradis have major markdowns on bestselling vibrators, accessories, lingerie, and much more. (Basically, everything you would need for a — ahem — fireworks-filled weekend.) Ahead, see the July 4th sex toys sales that are already starting to spark — and watch this space for new deals as the week progresses.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
