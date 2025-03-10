Kylie Jenner’s Second Fragrance Is Here — & Better Than Her First

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I pride myself on being an equal opportunist when it comes to fragrance. Perfume elitism has never been my thing, which brings me to today; waxing poetic about my new go-to spring scent: Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic 2.0.
The beauty mogul unveiled her first foray into fragrance almost exactly a year ago, and ever since, the pale pink bottle has become a modern-day bestseller. Her sophomore launch, Cosmic 2.0, is a sensual, warm blend of amber, sandalwood, and vanilla that is subtly sweet but not saccharine. And according to Jenner herself, Cosmic 2.0 is meant to compliment, not replace her predecessor. “Creating the original Cosmic fragrance was such a fun and incredible journey,” Jenner tells Refinery29, adding that Cosmic 2.0 is the “floral, sweet, and fresh sister” to the OG. “Seeing the overwhelming love for our initial launch, I wanted to introduce another amazing scent to our collection.”
In addition to the aforementioned floral amber notes, Cosmic 2.0 features new notes of pear, pink pepper, and lavender essence to “create the feeling of a new day,” according to Jenner. “Then I kept my favorite notes of vanilla orchid and amber to add warmth and softness to it.” The result: An utterly delectable, expensive, and unique scent that has already become a compliment magnet in the short time since I’ve started wearing it. (Cut to me in several elevators, resisting the urge to gatekeep! Just kidding, I would never.)
In the few days since Cosmic 2.0 was released to the world, it has already captured the hearts of more than one R29 beauty editor. “I’ve never been a fan of floral perfumes — actually, I tend to avoid them altogether,” Refinery29 beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita shares, likening the sophisticated eau to something she’d expect from niche houses like Le Labo. “Most are too sweet or too heady, but this one pleasantly surprised me.” And as fellow perfume lovers can attest to, nothing is more disappointing than the beautiful, complex scent that — poof! — disappears before lunchtime. I’m delighted to report that’s not the case with this one. Not only did this last all day long on my skin, hair, and clothes, but the dry down is absolutely gorgeous. On my skin, the warm, amber notes clung to me the longest, leaving a veil of can’t-quite-describe-it yummy smells that I loved. Kilikita concurs, adding that after applying it in the morning, she “could still smell traces of it” when she got home.
Cosmic 2.0 is available in three full-size bottles ($50 for 30mL, $62 for 50mL, and $80 for 100mL), plus a travel spray, and a duo that includes 100mL bottles of both Cosmic fragrances. And as for what the future (or should we say, universe) of Kylie Cosmetics has in store, this is only the beginning: “I definitely could see myself leaning more into [fragrance] in the future,” she reveals. “I want people to feel confident and beautiful [wearing Cosmic]. I want it to be that fragrance in their collection that they keep gravitating towards.”
