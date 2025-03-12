Kylie Jenner’s Second Perfume Is So Good, I’ll Be Wearing It All Spring

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I pride myself on being an equal opportunist when it comes to fragrance. Perfume elitism has never been my thing, which brings me to today: waxing poetic about my new go-to spring scent: Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic 2.0 Eau de Parfum.
The beauty mogul took her first foray into fragrance almost exactly a year ago, and ever since, the pale pink bottle has become a modern-day bestseller. Her most recent launch, Cosmic 2.0, is a sensual, warm blend of amber, sandalwood and vanilla that is subtly sweet but not saccharine. According to Jenner herself, Cosmic 2.0 is meant to complement, not replace, her predecessor. “Creating the original Cosmic fragrance was such a fun and incredible journey,” Jenner told Refinery29, adding that Cosmic 2.0 is the “floral, sweet and fresh sister” to the OG. “Seeing the overwhelming love for our initial launch, I wanted to introduce another amazing scent to our collection.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In addition to the aforementioned floral amber notes, Cosmic 2.0 features new notes of pear, pink pepper and lavender essence to “create the feeling of a new day,” said Jenner. “Then I kept my favourite notes of vanilla orchid and amber to add warmth and softness to it.” The result: An utterly delectable, expensive and unique scent that has already become a compliment magnet in the short time since I’ve started wearing it. (Cut to me in several elevators, resisting the urge to gatekeep. Just kidding, I would never.)
In the few days since Cosmic 2.0 was released to the world, it has already captured the hearts of more than one R29 beauty editor. “I’ve never been a fan of floral perfumes — actually, I tend to avoid them altogether,” shares Refinery29 beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita. She likens the sophisticated eau de parfum to something she’d expect from niche fragrance houses like Le Labo. “Most florals are too sweet or too heady, but this one pleasantly surprised me,” she said.
As fellow perfume lovers can attest to, nothing is more disappointing than the beautiful, complex scent that — poof! — disappears before lunchtime. I’m delighted to report that’s not the case with this one. Not only did this last all day long on my skin, hair and clothes, but the dry down is gorgeous. On my skin, the warm, amber notes clung to me the longest, leaving a veil of can’t-quite-describe-it yummy smells that I loved. Kilikita concurs, adding that after applying it in the morning, she “could still smell traces of it” when she got home.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cosmic 2.0 is available in three full-size bottles (£35 for 30ml, £44 for 50ml, and £57 for 100ml). As for what the future (or should we say, universe) of Kylie Cosmetics has in store, this is only the beginning: “I definitely could see myself leaning more into [fragrance] in the future,” she revealed. “I want people to feel confident and beautiful [wearing Cosmic]. I want it to be that fragrance in their collection that they keep gravitating towards.”
And for these two Refinery29 editors, that's certainly the case.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT