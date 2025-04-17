If you’re ready to “scent” your upcoming nuptials, Cullman advises having a conversation with your partner about what scents you love — and perhaps more importantly, don’t — so that you can align on which emotion you want to convey or elicit with your custom scent. “It depends on a couple and their preferences, where they're getting married and the type of vibe that they're trying to create,” she says. Another aspect not to overlook? In a deluge of stressful deadlines, contracts and logistics, teaming up with your fiancé(e) can be a highlight of the planning process: “The act of making a custom scent is a fun, relaxing activity to incorporate into the wedding day lead up,” Vittoria adds. At the very least, my curated scentscape will enhance the cosy mountain wedding vibe for our guests — and at best, instantly transport me back to the day I said “I Do.”