I Asked Perfume Experts To Help Me Find My “Signature Scent” & Learnt So Much

“You can have a signature scent but also ‘bungee’ out to different ones when the time is right — and then return to your signature,” said Howes. “I have fragrances that I wear more often than any others, like Vegan Leather Jacket , which is smoky, deep and resinous, but it’s not right every single time.” With that in mind, Howes encouraged me to think about how I want to feel in the moment. “If you’re dressing a certain way to get closer to a certain feeling, you could then match your fragrance to that and you might feel a little more aligned,” explained Howes.