I Asked Perfume Experts To Help Me Find My “Signature Scent” & Learnt So Much

At both Penhaligon's and Parfums de Marly, I was encouraged to try the perfumes on my skin. This, say the experts, is the key to finding a true signature scent. “A mistake a lot of people make is spraying the perfume onto a blotter or card and making a decision solely based on that,” said Surita. “The pH balance on the skin is an important factor,” she continued. “I’d rather you go home, try it properly on your skin and fall in love with it, then come back tomorrow morning.” Epinette agrees: “Apply [your perfume] to the skin to see how it evolves and blends with your skin chemistry,” he says. “The dry down is the most important thing; it’s the lasting impression you are left with.”