Help! I Caught The Ick & I’m Suddenly Repulsed By My Partner

Jo explained that even if it’s not something that you originally found endearing, that annoying little thing that suddenly becomes a really important thing can often signal the beginning of the end. But if something like that starts to bother you about your partner, it's worth working out where it's come from and, unlike me, examining the root cause early on. "Sometimes it could be because you’re feeling a bit down or tired so you're reacting to a number of things in life. You’re not at your best and anything could be an irritant, and that in itself is more down to you. But if it’s something you used to find attractive or that didn’t matter enough to notice, I think you [should] ask yourself, What is this about and are there other things, or perhaps other concerns, in my relationship?"