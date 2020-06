If all this sounds complicated and a little silly, it is. Really, the only rule of dating is that there are no rules . (Well, besides treating your date with respect and making sure everything you and your date do together is consensual , that is.) Some people like to kiss and have sex on the first date because they want to know if they have physical chemistry before committing to a second date. Some people prefer to wait until they know the person a little better to do anything physical. And some people plan to wait until a monogamous commitment or even marriage before kissing. Personally, I kiss on a first date if I’m into the person and the opportunity comes up, but I’m not going to write someone off if the first date ends without a kiss, either.