What You Need To Know If You Haven't Dated In A While

There are plenty of reasons someone might not have been on a date in a while. Maybe they were in a long-term relationship that just ended. Maybe they were hurt so badly in their last relationship that they wanted to take a few years off. Maybe they felt really good being single, or had no time to date. No matter the reason, it can be scary trying to get back into dating if your last first date happened several years ago. You might feel that you're out of practice. But, more importantly, you might be entering a dating landscape that looks totally different from the one you left behind.