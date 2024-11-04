On the flipside, anything too familiar or lacking prestige is deemed less impressive or worthy by scent snobs, says Nicole. One thing is clear: The perfume we choose to wear is indicative of the lifestyle we want to lead. “A lot of people see their fragrance as an extension of themselves, especially as it’s so intertwined with identity,” says Emma. “It makes sense to want to invest in ourselves, and to want people's sensory encounters with us to leave a positive impression, which is what [a lot of] expensive and niche brands offer.” Emma points out that, unlike a shouty designer bag or a flashy pair of shoes, perfume is understated. “It’s the new quiet luxury,” she says.