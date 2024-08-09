“Hold on a second. Are you telling me that this isn’t Chanel? This smells like a mix of Coco Mademoiselle (warm musk, tangy orange and fresh bergamot) and Paris Riviera (zingy citrus, heady florals and sweet jasmine). The name on the bottle suggests it would smell like an evening stroll on holiday, catching plumes of sweet orange blossom baked in the heat of the day. In other words, subtle. But it packs a serious punch in the best way possible. Ylang-ylang is a spicy floral, while the addition of jasmine gives it a creaminess. It smells clean but has real depth. As it dried down on my skin, I could smell the amber the most. This has a warm, comforting quality and it’s what keeps me coming back for more. On my skin, it lasted pretty much the entire day, becoming sweeter and warmer as the hours went by. My only gripe is that it doesn’t last as long as I’d like on my clothes, but considering it’s a humble £12.50, you can go wild spritzing it and not feel too bad.”