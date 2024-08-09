All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In a game of word association, I can bet that “Marks & Spencer” would prompt responses like “reliable underwear” and “Percy Pigs”. These answers wouldn’t be incorrect but in the past few months the high street retailer has earned another connection — this time, perfume — and if TikTok is anything to go by, fragrance enthusiasts are developing something of an infatuation.
There, the phrase M and S Perfume has amassed an enormous 15.9 million posts and climbing, while Marks Spencer Perfume isn’t far behind at 5.1 million posts. Everyone from influencers to perfume experts is singing the praises of Discover, M&S’ affordable fragrance brand. In fact, two scents — Discover Sunset (with pistachio, tuberose and tonka bean) and Discover Sunrise (bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood) — went so viral this summer that they sold out completely.
The affordable prices are certainly a selling point — nothing in the Discover collection (not even the longer-lasting, ‘Intense’ iterations) exceeds the £12.50 mark — but the comparisons to various high-end and designer fragrances aren’t to be sniffed at. We’re talking Giorgio Armani, Chanel and Jo Malone’s brand, Jo Loves.
It’s no secret that we love perfume at R29 and if it’s cheaper than buying lunch in central London? Even better. Our staffers tried a handful of Marks & Spencer Discover perfumes and here are our unfiltered thoughts.
Jacqueline Kilikita, deputy beauty director
Notes: Orange blossom, amber, jasmine, ylang-ylang, peach
“Hold on a second. Are you telling me that this isn’t Chanel? This smells like a mix of Coco Mademoiselle (warm musk, tangy orange and fresh bergamot) and Paris Riviera (zingy citrus, heady florals and sweet jasmine). The name on the bottle suggests it would smell like an evening stroll on holiday, catching plumes of sweet orange blossom baked in the heat of the day. In other words, subtle. But it packs a serious punch in the best way possible. Ylang-ylang is a spicy floral, while the addition of jasmine gives it a creaminess. It smells clean but has real depth. As it dried down on my skin, I could smell the amber the most. This has a warm, comforting quality and it’s what keeps me coming back for more. On my skin, it lasted pretty much the entire day, becoming sweeter and warmer as the hours went by. My only gripe is that it doesn’t last as long as I’d like on my clothes, but considering it’s a humble £12.50, you can go wild spritzing it and not feel too bad.”
Alicia Lansom, associate editor
Notes: Mandarin, ylang-ylang, vanilla
“This scent is what I’d call a classic perfume. Not because it’s anything like Chanel No.5 but because it’s exactly like the super sweet fragrances I would wear as a teen. This might not be the most universal reference but it reminds me of the Justin Bieber perfumes I used to rinse (Someday was my go-to) which were all fun, flirty and vanilla-y. Fresh Mandarin is more sophisticated with a deeper, orangey profile more suited to sitting al fresco with an Aperol spritz than lining up at a concert, but I’d say the sugary vanilla scent still packs that nostalgic punch.”
Eve Grant, partnerships director
Notes: Bergamot, musk, melon & vetiver
“This fragrance smells like the perfect blend of Jo Loves Pomelo and Amber Lime & Bergamot — a combination I adore, having layered these two scents in the past. The moment I smelled it, I recognised the familiar notes and was delighted to discover that they’ve been brought together for a fraction of the cost. I can already see this becoming a staple in my day-to-day rotation but also in my home; I’ll be spritzing it in every room until M&S releases a candle version. The melon and bergamot lend a fresh, airy quality that beautifully complements the earthy warmth of vetiver and musk. Initially, the citrus notes are sharp but they quickly mellow into a balanced, light and woody scent that doesn’t overwhelm. This is a sophisticated and alluring fragrance perfect for a summer's eve.”
Joss Peter, creative
Notes: Amber, neroli, jasmine
“Velvet Amber smells like a warm summer date night. You’re wearing a silky dress that makes you look like ‘The Birth of Venus’ incarnate and a pair of strappy heels that don’t hurt your feet. Your partner smirks as they try and pay for the bill and see it’s all been comped (you’ve been joking about how the waiter has a crush on you). Unfortunately this is around the time the perfume starts to give you a headache. As for what the perfume smells like: The amber is warm and rich, the jasmine is sweet and familiar. I enjoy it, then I start to develop a tension around my temples. Perhaps it is for the less faint of constitution than I. My colleague said that it smells like Mugler Alien. I cannot attest personally because I’ve never smelled it so do with that what you will.”
Jacqueline Kilikita, deputy beauty director
Notes: Red berries, rose, vanilla, amber
“I’ve seen people comparing Red Berries & Rose to Giorgio Armani’s Sí. In my opinion, it’s nothing like it. (In fact, I don’t think anyone has been able to dupe Sí successfully.) To me, Red Berries & Rose smells exactly like Soap & Glory Clean On Me body wash. Don’t let the rose put you off. It isn’t cloying or old fashioned. Instead, it’s clean and soapy, like diving headfirst into freshly washed sheets or climbing into pyjamas after a long bubble bath. I was surprised by the staying power, too. I sprayed it onto my wrists at around 5 p.m. and when I went to bed at midnight I could still smell the warm amber.”
Susan Devaney, life director
Notes: Sea salt, neroli, mandarin, musk
“Cover up the bottle and you’d think after spritz one this was an expensive perfume. At first, it’s an intense burst but then it settles into your skin and notes of sea salt, neroli, mandarin and musk mix in harmony. If you’re in favour of lighter scents then this one isn’t for you. Instead it’s a scent that lingers all day long but not in an overpowering way. It’s welcoming and warm.”
Alicia Lansom, associate editor
Notes: Coconut, vanilla, amber
“Call me crazy but I'd expect a perfume named White Coconut to smell of the standard beachy mix of tropical fruit and sandalwood. This is not the case here. While the fragrance does include amber and vanilla musks, it’s the citrus that really leaps forward. Mixed with exotic white flowers, the scent feels more clean than I was expecting, leaning into that fresh laundry smell — maybe in an island resort somewhere? The freshness isn’t exactly what I was hoping for but I can see it being a big win for people who want a summer iteration of their favourite soapy scent.”
Humeara Mohamed, SEO writer
Notes: Gardenia, vanilla, grapefruit, sandalwood
“Upon first sniff of the bottle, I was instantly transported to my mum’s bedroom. As a child I’d sit tangled in her sheets, appeased with a video tape of Winnie the Pooh, but I wouldn’t be watching. Instead, my eyes were glued to her as she got ready. She’d douse herself in powder and perfume, and the smell was comforting and rich. This is what Gardenia & Vanilla smells like, to me. It opens with powdery notes of gardenia, which dry down to a much sweeter, vanilla-like scent on the skin. It smells expensive, though, not cheap and thin. It’s comfy and cosy, thick with grounding notes of amber and sandalwood. It’s the kind of perfume I’d wear to an Indian wedding: nostalgic, extravagant and long-lasting.”
Liz Worrall, commercial director
Notes: Apple, clove, sandalwood
“My initial thought upon first sniff brought back memories of my boyfriend when I was 15. It has a very strong, sweet and fairly masculine smell. With notes of apple and spiced clove, it is a little reminiscent of a festive candle, so not one I would go to for a light summery fragrance but a stronger scent for winter months. As a fan of light and floral fragrances it wouldn’t be my go-to but if you like a stronger, woody scent then this would definitely be for you.”