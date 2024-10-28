I’m Wearing The New Glossier You Perfumes On Repeat — They’re That Good

Let’s start with Doux, which, spoiler alert, has become my new all-time favourite fragrance. (High praise, I know!) I’m not exaggerating when I say I have not stopped wearing it since my testers arrived, and I truly don’t have anything negative to say about it — other than I might need it in a larger size. It’s a warm, woody fragrance, but one that somehow feels light as air. It’s sensual and earthy, but brightened up with invigorating, smoky palo santo, frankincense, and myrrh. Like the original You, I can’t really pinpoint specific notes when it’s on my skin, and that’s what I love about it.