I’m Wearing The New Glossier You Perfumes On Repeat — They’re That Good

Onto Rêve, which Glossier bills as a “lush, dreamy gourmand.” Unless you’ve been living under a perfume-starved rock, gourmands are having a moment. It began in earnest with the vanilla perfume renaissance , which gave way to the cherry perfume trend we saw earlier this autumn. Rêve slightly breaks the mold with notes of plum butter and toasted almond, giving the scent an overall delectable, juicy vibe without being overly saccharine. (It reminded me of Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Baby, which IMO, is a very grown-up, sexy take on fruit-forward scents.) Cherry is exactly what Kilikita gets from Rêve, too: “This is probably really niche but if you remember the Baby All Gone doll that was popular in the ‘90s, you’ll know that she came with a little jar of magnetic cherries, which you’d feed her,” she said in a recent review. “Those cherries smelled amazing — like maraschino and marshmallows — and I’ve spent my entire life looking for a fragrance that smells similar,” Kilikita adds. “I think I might’ve found it in Glossier Rêve.”