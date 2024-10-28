I’m Wearing The New Glossier You Perfumes On Repeat — They’re That Good

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In 2017, Glossier debuted its first fragrance, You. At the time, founder Emily Weiss likened the unique woody-musk blend to “your boyfriend's neck after he has been wearing cologne for eight hours.” Back then, skin scents were only beginning to take off, and Glossier perfectly captured what the people didn’t even know they wanted: To smell good, but not in a “Hello world, I’m wearing perfume” kind of way.
As such, Glossier You was undoubtedly a hit, garnering both mass and industry acclaim (including a 2018 Fragrance of the Year award). But if there’s one thing we know about Glossier, it’s that it doesn’t launch products according to calendars or trends; it launches them when it feels that the time is right — and expanding its fragrance offering was no exception.
After seven long years, the brand is finally serving up not one, but two additions to the You library. Introducing Glossier You Doux and Glossier You Rêve (which mean “soft” and “dream” respectively, en français). If you ask me, these are two of Glossier’s best products in years. Both versions have the same thumbprint glass bottle design as OG You, reimagined in creamy ivory (Doux) and juicy berry (Rêve). And while Glossier’s packaging never misses, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.
Let’s start with Doux, which, spoiler alert, has become my new all-time favourite fragrance. (High praise, I know!) I’m not exaggerating when I say I have not stopped wearing it since my testers arrived, and I truly don’t have anything negative to say about it — other than I might need it in a larger size. It’s a warm, woody fragrance, but one that somehow feels light as air. It’s sensual and earthy, but brightened up with invigorating, smoky palo santo, frankincense, and myrrh. Like the original You, I can’t really pinpoint specific notes when it’s on my skin, and that’s what I love about it.
Refinery29’s deputy beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita is equally as enamoured by it, drawing comparisons to another beloved brew, Le Labo Santal 33: “Doux has a sweeter, softer, skinlike edge, which I’d expect from a Glossier You fragrance,” she said recently. “They’re meant to be close and cozy.” She added, “Like the OG Glossier You, the first spritz is intense but it dries down to something really comforting and nostalgic. I predict this will be the most popular of the bunch, especially when you consider that it’s a snip of the price of Santal 33.”
Onto Rêve, which Glossier bills as a “lush, dreamy gourmand.” Unless you’ve been living under a perfume-starved rock, gourmands are having a moment. It began in earnest with the vanilla perfume renaissance, which gave way to the cherry perfume trend we saw earlier this autumn. Rêve slightly breaks the mold with notes of plum butter and toasted almond, giving the scent an overall delectable, juicy vibe without being overly saccharine. (It reminded me of Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Baby, which IMO, is a very grown-up, sexy take on fruit-forward scents.) Cherry is exactly what Kilikita gets from Rêve, too: “This is probably really niche but if you remember the Baby All Gone doll that was popular in the ‘90s, you’ll know that she came with a little jar of magnetic cherries, which you’d feed her,” she said in a recent review. “Those cherries smelled amazing — like maraschino and marshmallows — and I’ve spent my entire life looking for a fragrance that smells similar,” Kilikita adds. “I think I might’ve found it in Glossier Rêve.”
The question on everyone’s lips is: How long do they last? Doux and Rêve had decent staying power on my skin and clothes, and lingered from morning until my afternoon shower.
Both new You scents retail for £62 apiece for a 50ml bottle, and are available to shop at Sephora and Glossier. (If you need more You, Glossier currently has a rollerball Discovery Kit of You, You Doux, and You Rêve for £82.
One thing is true: rarely do beauty launches deserve the rabid hype they receive online — but this one most certainly does; if this is what the future of Glossier has in store, then I for one, cannot wait for more.