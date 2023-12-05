My thoughts: Yes, I still have the same bottle from 2019. No shame in my game — I’m a proud fragrance hoarder. I also need to note that I never had a full bottle of Glossier You, and my 2019 version still is going strong. While my editor rightfully thought it would be expired by now, I don’t think it has. Smelling this brought me back to four years ago; the time before lockdown. But it also reminded me of the stress of that time in my life, the constant worry. I do notice that the floral note is stronger there, but it does last… forever. I wore this on a night out when I was doing a ton of walking, and when I went to hang my coat later on, the scent lingered and lasted until the next day. It also remained on my sheets despite my taking a shower. The sillage isn’t as long — likely because it’s over four years old — but this baby lasted. I’ll likely be buried with her.