These Are The Coolest Coworking Spaces In New York City

Side hustles, contract work, and freelance gigs, oh my: Studies show that more and more American workers are opting into the growing freelance and gig economy, either in addition to, or instead of, holding traditional 9-to-5 office jobs, with over 57.3 million freelancers in the U.S. workforce last year (which includes almost half of working millennials). And of this bunch, New Yorkers reign supreme: There are nearly half a million freelancers currently working in NYC, the largest concentration of any U.S. city. (Walk into any coffee shop in the city, and you'd be hard-pressed not to find one typing away on their laptop, maybe wearing a beanie.)
If you're one of these freelancers, you know that working from home or hopping from coffee shop to cafe until you get kicked out can get pretty tiring, pretty fast. So where should you set up shop? Ahead, we rounded up the coolest coworking spaces in NYC at a variety of price points perfect for productivity, networking, and just getting the job done.