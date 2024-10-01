10 New Perfumes Trending This Autumn, According To R29 Editors

The leaves are starting to turn red, and there’s a hint of chill in the air, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy summer perfumes for something that feels a bit more snuggly. This time of year calls for fragrances that wrap you up like a cosy jumper — think warm and enveloping amber, restorative woody scents and a touch of sweet, comforting vanilla. Cherry perfumes and tobacco notes also tend to get a boost in popularity around the autumn.
Lucky for us (and you), a fresh collection of autumn-inspired perfumes has just hit the shelves, many of them doing a fabulous job at bottling up the perfect autumn day, a steamy mug of apple cider optional. Our editors have spritzed their way through all these new releases to present you with a list of perfumes that will instantly get you in the mood for the season, no matter your budget. Whether you’re into spicy, warm scents that evoke long naps by the fireplace or a classic vanilla perfume that will linger on your scarf for days, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be updating this story with more tried-and-tested feedback as more new scents are dropped, so make sure to keep this one bookmarked.
