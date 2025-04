Our Editors Can’t Stop Spritzing This Under-£30 Perfume Brand

“Fragrance content creator Caroline Stern called this scent ‘ the sexiest perfume under £30 on the internet’. Given this glowing endorsement and my love for all things chai, I was more than ready to give this one a spritz. It’s so warm and uniquely inviting: musky blonde woods and sweet fig bring out a familiar and sweet scent profile, while lily of the valley and violet add a sensual nuance that lingers on the skin. It reminds me more of chai-flavored sweets or ice cream rather than the actual drink, thanks to a brown sugar scent that wafts up as you get closer to the skin. For a £24 price tag, the hold is excellent. I can see why Chai Épicé comes highly recommended for a sexy night out; it envelops you in an intimate, desirable scent bubble that lures you right in.” — Venus Wong , senior writer