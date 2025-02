13 Perfumes Guaranteed To Go Viral This Year, According To Experts

Choosing a signature scent is a deeply personal decision, but our purchases can be so easily swayed by social media trends. A single viral TikTok can often be the reason behind a fragrance's overnight fame, turning a once-niche scent into a sold-out cult favourite everyone suddenly needs in their collection. Case in point: Baccarat Rouge 540 , which was first introduced back in 2016 but enjoyed a massive spike in popularity many years later thanks to PerfumeTok.