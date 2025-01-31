12 Perfumes Guaranteed To Go Viral This Year, According To Experts

Choosing a signature scent is a deeply personal decision, but our purchases can be so easily swayed by social media trends. A single viral TikTok can often be the reason behind a fragrance's overnight fame, turning a once-niche scent into a sold-out cult favorite everyone suddenly needs in their collection. Case in point: Baccarat Rouge 540, which was first introduced back in 2016 but enjoyed a massive spike in popularity many years later thanks to PerfumeTok.
Instead of waiting for the algorithm to decide what’s next, we’ve decided to go straight to the experts — fragrance industry specialists, experienced beauty editors, and rising content creators — to find out which trending perfumes will be the next breakout hits. With their sixth sense for predicting trends, these pros are nominating their favorite up-and-comers before they sell out.
These picks range from sultry ouds to aromatic tea blends, proving that 2025 will be yet another interesting year in fragrance. Some of these perfumes are already bubbling under the surface, while others are fresh launches poised to take over your FYP any minute now.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
