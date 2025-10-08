This Is The Only Vanilla Perfume I’m Wearing This Fall
The vanilla perfume trend isn't going anywhere soon — if anything, perfume's favorite gourmand has only gotten more ubiquitous these days. And when it comes to vanilla scents, Noyz is down bad. The Los Angeles-based perfume label has multiple interpretations of the popular note, including editor-favorite Detour, which debuted earlier this year.
But we're here to talk about the brand's latest launch, Only Human. The vanilla-forward scent combines the warm, cozy appeal of gourmands with the intoxicating vibe of another major fragrance trend: Skin scents.
Notes of vanilla bean, ambroxan, and cedarwood blend with invigorating pink pepper, bergamot, and lily to create a scent that's complex, addictive, and perfect for fall. Combining vanilla with woody notes isn't unheard of (Case in point: Another editor-beloved scent, 7 Virtues' Vanilla Woods.) But as the name suggests, Only Human is all about tapping into the sensual alchemy of two people connecting — per the brand, it's rumored to smell a bit different on everyone, à la Glossier You.
I personally think that Only Human's magic lies in its tightrope-like balance of sweet vanilla, spicy pink pepper, citrusy bergamot, and floral waterlily. At first spritz, the vanilla definitely comes through. But throughout the day, it dries down, leaving room for the floral and ambrox notes to emerge. As with all Noyz creations, you can choose (or indulge in all) from a 50mL full size, 15mL travel spray, and twist-up solid fragrance balm. To say that I've found my favorite fall fragrance isn't just fun alliteration — it's a fact, thanks to Noyz.
