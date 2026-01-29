9 Romantic Fragrance Gifts For Your Valentine (Including Yourself)
Roses are red, violets are blue...stop us if you’ve heard this one before. As much as I adore love letters and whispered sweet nothings, I’d argue that nothing conveys romance quite like fragrance. Scents are intimately linked to our memories and emotions, which makes fragrance one of the most personal, intimate gifts for Valentine’s Day. (Plus, a bottle of perfume will last you much longer than a box of chocolates.)
Ahead, we’ve curated the ultimate V-Day gift guide for everyone — from the hard-to-please to those on the hunt for a new signature scent, including even the most self-confessed scent snobs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
