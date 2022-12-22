Vanilla is the perfume world's jack of all trades. It works in so many popular fragrance families, from gourmand (basically very sweet) to woody, floral and fresh, explains Amanda. "It's a very easy-going note and it's nice to be around so it's not hard to see why perfumers use it so much." Some might see it as the safe option but vanilla rarely appears on its own. It's there to complement countless other scents, says Mona. "Vanilla is a great 'topper' so it adds a final touch to fragrances," she tells R29. "Think of it like the whipped cream to your cake. Your fragrances are not complete until you add a topping of vanilla," no matter how elaborate the other notes may be.