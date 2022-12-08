The Top 12 Beauty Products Of The Year

One thing to know about the people behind the scenes here, we know good beauty products. Given that we follow the new launches, interview brand founders to get the full story, and try the buzziest TikTok products to see if they're worth the hype, the Refinery29 beauty team is extra discerning when it comes to what is the best.
In 2022, there was a lot to talk about. The beauty industry continues to boom, despite the murmurs of recession. That said, our team of Refinery29 beauty editors and experts hand-selected the innovative new beauty products we personally couldn’t stop raving about this year. It’s a lot more intentional, a lot more personal, and all the more exciting to announce the twelve products that really added joy to our lives in 2022. Read about the products that spoke to us as individuals and watch our personal reviews on Refinery29 social — then shop them, love them, rave to your friends, etc.
Sunnies Face Fluffmate Matte Lipstick
"Real ones know that Sunnies Face is not a new brand. However, after years of exclusively being available in the Philippines (the country of its origin), the cult-favorite brand finally arrived to the United States earlier this year and our lips could not be happier. Sunnies Face entered the U.S. beauty market with a lipstick that will convert satin or glossy lip lovers to matte people or convince you that yes, you can pull off a red lip. The formula, though matte, is comfortable and creamy and the payoff is extraordinary. What's more, the shade range is so, so good. I honestly cannot pick a favorite. - Sara Tan, Refinery29 Beauty Director
Jones Road The Best Blush
"And the award for the most pigmented blush goes to... You need the tiniest dusting of this blush to make an impact. It goes on smooth and lasts all day without disrupting my foundation base underneath." - Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 Deputy Beauty Director
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
"I can't lie, Hailey Bieber really did something with this. A hybrid balm/gloss, this makes my lips look shiny for hours, without the tackiness of a gloss or the medicinal vibe of a balm. I keep it in my purse and apply it over a neutral lip liner or a lip tint and I find it extends the life of the color underneath it. Plus, the Salted Caramel variety tastes like Werther's Butter Candy. So good." - Megan Decker, Refinery29 Beauty Editor
Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum
"As a fragrance snob and loyalist (Lake & Skye 11:11 forever) I am especially nervous when it comes to vanilla scents. They usually, in my mind, are linked to mean girls in high school, but I'm obsessed with this marshmallow-y, puffy light fragrance. It's not cloying, and sinks into my skin perfectly, but without overtaking the room. It's my dream winter scent." - Amanda Mitchell, Refinery29 Senior Beauty Writer
Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid + Squalane
"2022 was seemingly the year of the skin tint and if I had to pick my favorite, I would choose Summer Fridays' Sheer Skin Tint. Although the brand has been around for years, this product was the L.A.-based brand's first foray into makeup and it was worth the wait! I love how the tint makes my skin look like mine, but a smoother, dewier, and more even version. Also, thanks to the Tiger Grass extract in it, it really reduces the appearance of any redness in my cheeks." - Sara Tan, Refinery29 Beauty Director
YSL Lash Clash Mascara
"I've never known a mascara to lengthen, volumize, and define as quickly as this. The brush is pretty beefy, so it captures every single lash — even the tiny ones." - Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 Deputy Beauty Director
PillowtalkDerm Major Fade Active Seal Moisturizer
"I can't keep track of how many times this moisturizer has run out of stock (and that's in part because I'm on my third, sorry!), but I hope you can grab one as you're reading this. It's made by dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss of #pillowtalkderm fame and has everything I need in a moisturizer: a gentle form of vitamin C for brightening and glycerin for hydration. It comes in an airless pump, which we love. I use it every morning to keep my delicate barrier protected and my complexion bright." -Megan Decker, Refinery29 Beauty Editor
Keys Soulcare Sheer Flush Blush Cheek Tint
"I'm obsessed with these tiny pots of pigment. I don't know what Miss Alicia put in these, but they got me through the Dewy Girl Summer so easily and seamlessly. I love that I can use them anywhere — they're great for a glossy lid." - Amanda Mitchell, Refinery29 Senior Beauty Writer
BL+ the cream
"Who knew that Iceland's bubbly, geothermal blue lagoon water held the key to all of our skincare hopes and dreams? The brand, which was originally created to help those who live with psoriasis, found that the micro-algae and silica in the waters helped strengthen the skin barrier and promoted collagen synthesis. In addition to this magic, bioactive water, the cream also includes niacinamide, ceramides, and squalane, all of which work together to provide intense hydration to the skin. My skin could not get enough of this cream. It not only felt softer and bouncier, but it also looked smoother and more hydrated." - Sara Tan, Refinery29 Beauty Director
U Beauty The Barrier Bio Active Treatment
"This moisturizer feels thick at first, but it sinks in fast and has been something of a savior for my skin, which I've been slathering in lots of acne cream and retinol thanks to my hormonal breakouts. It makes me glow in all the right places and irons over any dry patches quickly. It makes for a great primer under makeup, too." - Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 Deputy Beauty Director
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
"This year, my favorite Kosas Revealer Concealer ran dry, but luckily I found an upgrade in this new Charlotte Tilbury radiant formula. I dot it around my dark under eyes and nose to correct redness. I love that it's creamy and lightweight, so it doesn't settle or crease; it just lifts and brightens wherever you apply it. Prepare for a fame like the CT contour and blush wands." - Megan Decker, Refinery29 Beauty Editor
Nuebiome Biotic Relief Deep Hand Treatment
"This just launched, but I've been testing it out for months, and my hands, which are notoriously dry and sad at times, have never looked and felt better. I've stopped picking at my cuticles so much — this is the hand cream that made me a person who always has hand cream in my bag." - Amanda Mitchell, Refinery29 Senior Beauty Writer
