Tigers Love This Trendy Healing Ingredient — & You Will, Too

There are a few versions of an ancient Laotian legend about the origins of Centella asiatica out there, but this is our basic understanding: A young man, in love with the beautiful daughter of a wealthy landowner, has been slashed in the stomach by the girl's father, who deems him an unworthy suitor. The only way he can marry her, says the father, is if he proves his strength by coming back the next day with a healed scar.