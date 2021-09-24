The Future Of Blush Is Here — & Seriously Amazing

More and more, super-matte faces are out we all want skin that glows. To help achieve that look, blush has done a complete 180° turn. Innovative creams, gels, and even powders can give you a radiant glow whether you're doing an everyday no-makeup look or an elevated beat for special events. One blush can even do double-duty, as these seamless formulas can be tapped or swiped on once for a healthy flush or built up for a more daring look. Ahead, delve deep into the best new blushes to sweep, blend, and dab onto your cheeks.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.