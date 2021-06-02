The Trendiest (& Happiest) Makeup Trend Of Summer 2021

The most important tip of all: smile. "I like to use the smile as a guide for where to apply any kind of complexion product, be it bronzer, blush, or highlighter," Dedivanovic recommends for application. "I use the smile as a guide because the face is automatically lifted when you smile. You want to play up that lift so that when you un-smile your blush is still upward. Blend upward and outward. I like a little on the nose and then even a little bit on the forehead. It's not about being precious and perfect, but making it look natural and effortless."