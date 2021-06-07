The Trendiest (& Happiest) Makeup Trend Of Summer 2021

As for the texture question, Dedivanovic echoes that it's personal preference — and when it doubt, cocktail a cream and powder together. "Some people love the way that a cream applies to their skin, especially if they tend to be drier," he explains. "Other people like a powder, how easy and quick it is to brush on. I'm the kind of person that likes both; I like to apply very thin and natural layers, cream then powder. The powder locks in and sets the cream so you don't have to worry about touchups throughout the day, or that the colour is going to move, slide, or disappear."