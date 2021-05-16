Zara Makeup Is As Good As Luxury Brands. Here’s What It Looks Like On

Zara's beauty range has been on the tip of everyone's tongue since the launch of its lipstick collection in 2018 and an exciting segue into perfume alongside Jo Malone a year later. Excitingly, the brand has just quadrupled its beauty offering with an entire makeup collection set to rival your favourite luxury and high street brands.
From lipstick in a handful of different shades and finishes (matte, demi-matte, satin and balm) to shimmer-matte eyeshadow palettes, bronzing bricks and cheek compacts, Zara's makeup collection is bigger and better than ever before. It makes sense, considering makeup artist and industry legend Diane Kendal is the brains behind the creative direction.
The collection, which starts at an affordable £5.99, promises high performance ingredients and places a focus on sustainability, as all compacts and lipstick tubes are refillable. That's what we like to hear. But is the makeup really worth the hype? Here are a beauty editor's honest thoughts on the range.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.