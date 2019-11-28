We Tried & Tested The New Zara X Jo Malone Perfume Collection

Giambattista Valli x H&M and Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader are just a handful of brilliant brand collaborations we've been spoiled with recently, and the latest is a perfume lover’s dream.
High street giant Zara has just joined forces with none other than Jo Malone, founder of fragrance brand Jo Loves and Jo Malone London, to bring us an 8-strong collection of distinctive, moreish, sophisticated and very affordable scents. Enter: Zara Emotions.
From Vetiver Pamplemousse to Waterlily Tea Dress, here’s what team R29 thinks of the new collection, available exclusively at Zara.
