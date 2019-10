The Giambattista Valli X H&M Lookbook Is Finally Here

If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. In May, Vogue reported that H&M and Giambattista Valli 's partnership at a black tie event during an amfAR gala in Paris. "The Paris-based, Italian couturier has designed a limited edition line of party dresses for his Valli girls, and, in a first, tailoring for Valli boys," the website teased. And the good news is we won't have to wait long to get our hands on the pieces.