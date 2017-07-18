That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. On Monday, the singer, designer, actress (and all-around dream girl) reminded us that she rules the
red black carpet at the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Wearing a pastel pink custom couture gown from Giambattista Valli, the multi-hyphenate gave us throwback vibes from her 2015 Grammy Awards appearance.
Rih was the right balance of delicate and sexy in her off-the-shoulder, high-low number complete with billowing sleeves and cinched waist. Matching pale pink Manolo Blahnik sandals that laced all the way up to her knees, a sparkly Judith Leiber clutch, and Chopard jewelry finished the jaw-dropping ensemble. Basically, this is the best reminder ever that the Bajan beauty makes a fashionable camo in the movie lest you forget — oh yeah, Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan are in it too.
In the summer blockbuster, Rihanna plays Bubble, a shapeshifting nightclub entertainer. In her brief time on screen, she transforms into a Cabaret style dancer, an Egyptian queen, and a blonde bombshell. She shared a clip on Instagram and we could barely keep track of all the jewels, fur, and makeup.
"Rihanna’s part is so crazy, it’s so awesome," DeHaan said. "I worked with her the first two weeks of the shoot and whenever I told anybody what I was going to be doing, their jaws were on the floor and they were so jealous. And that’s all I can say."
The movie hits cinemas Friday, August 4. We can’t wait to see Rih (and all her looks) in action.
